The Wave, Arizona, USA by Barry Guthertz

Within a 100-mile radius in northern AZ and southern Utah there are literally dozens of other worldly places to visit and two of them, that are neighbors are my favorites to visit are The Wave and White Pocket.

Accessed via Kanab, UT, located in the South Coyote Buttes wilderness area of northern AZ and, you need a permit to hike into The Wave, a protected area by the BLM where only 10 permits are given in a day through an online lottery system and an additional 5 permits are opened on the actual day of. The second time I tried I hit the lottery and we planned our trip around going.

There is a remote parking area to check in. Then it’s a three-mile hike into hills and then deep sand that brings you to sandstone butte about ½ mile square and 20-25 feet high in the middle of nowhere in the AZ desert. You climb up and into this natural wonder and your jaw drops… because you can’t believe what you’re seeing! The sandstone has been sculpted by thousands of years of wind and rain to look like waves on big water.

We got a late start so had the mid-day sun to contend with. I’d love to go back and get the special light of either sunrise or sunset to light my images… though I would probably hire a guide to get me in or out in the dark.

Unconventional sandstone landscapes carved into the desert speak volumes to the very core of my being!

