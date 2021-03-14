The Edge of the World, NW Tasmania, Australia by Fiona Ruck

Picture Story

As the wind howls and waves crash against the rocks in the distance, a streak of sunlight breaks through the dark, grey, moody sky, creating silver glows on the wild, turbulent sea. We are standing here on the wild, desolate, but beautiful North West coast of Tasmania at a place called ‘The Edge of the World’. Before us is a plaque with this message by Brian Inder:

‘I cast my pebble onto the shore of Eternity,

To be washed by the Ocean of Time.

It has shape, form and substance,

It is me.

One day I will be no more

But my pebble will remain here

On the shore of Eternity.

Mute witness for the aeons,

That today I came and stood

At ‘The Edge of the World’

The Edge of the World has been so named because there is no land between this solitary stretch of Tasmanian coast and Argentina, making it the longest uninterrupted expanse of ocean on the planet.

It is windy and wild – on a calm day windy, and on a windy day gale force – the cleanest air on the planet. Looking around to the beach we can see heaps of driftwood brought here by the Arthur River which reaches out to the sea. Further along the beach are huge boulders and rocks; some covered in bright orange lichen.

It is a stunning, little known area of Tasmania and we came across this part of the island whilst travelling the North West in our caravan. We came here from the mainland just before Christmas and will be staying for a few months exploring the interesting and wonderful places that is Tasmania.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now