The Berkshires, Massachusetts, USA by John Berninger

Picture Story

I took this picture on the Hoosac Range Trail in the Berkshires region of Massachusetts. I started up the hill and soon the branches of the trees were weighed down with snow. I was not expecting such favorable conditions for photography so I did not have my "good" camera with me. Conditions were cloudy and calm, so it was easy to get some images that I liked with my iPhone 11. This trail is a 6 mile round trip with several great vistas, and the trailhead is right on the main highway. The fall is a great time to visit for the foliage, and the winter can also provide some great photographic opportunities.

