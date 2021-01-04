All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A couple of years ago I spent six months traveling around India experiencing the culture and taking photos. One of the highlights of my trip was the state of Rajasthan in the North of India. I spent a few days in the small town of Khuri in the Thar Desert, an hour from Rajasthan. After a camel ride along the dunes one afternoon I took this sweeping panorama of the vast golden dunes. I used a wide angle lens to capture the scale of the landscape. I highly recommend a visit to both the Thar Desert and the small town of Khuri, it is an excellent place to spend a few relaxing days in the North of India.