Texel, Netherlands by Peter Bergen Henegouwen

Picture Story

This panorama was taken on the Wadden Sea island of Texel towards the mainland of The Netherlands, towards the town of Den Helder. This beautiful Island is just a half hour ferry ride from my home and I love to spend time on it. Although many tourists visit the island, the number of hotel beds is strictly limited and therefor the dunes, beaches and many other beautiful places on the island are good for cycling, walks and bird watching without encountering as many people as elsewhere in this land. The island is known for its many bird watching spots along the western coast of the North Sea as on the eastern Wadden Sea coast. But I made this photo to show the contrast between the islands’ south shore (a nice empty and large beach ‘De Hors’) and the first view of the mainland that is completely full of buildings. ‘De Hors’ is part of the national park ‘Duinen van Texel’. The landscap here is constantly changing. E.g. you can see all the different stages of growing dunes. The mostly south-western winds come straight from the North Sea. Therefor some small sheltered dune lakes attract enormous amounts of birds. Unfortunately you can see tire tracks on the photo. They are most likely produced by the navy, as it is also used as a military training area by the Royal Netherlands Marines. Perhaps another reason why you don’t find to many (any) people here (and from the ferry it is still a long walk…).

