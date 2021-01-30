Tehuacan, Puebla, Mexico by Luis Lyons

Picture Story

This is a typical sunset at the Tehuacán. Cuicatlán Biosphere Reserve located in the center area of México, as a part of the Puebla and Oaxaca states, this area has recently declared as world heritage by the UNESCO, a lot of bio-diversity mostly endemic. In this occasion i was lucky with the sunlight because it was filtered by a layer of clouds thin enough to dim the highlights at acceptable levels, that day I was missing my forgotten filters at home!

