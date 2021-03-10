Taygetos Mountain, Sparti, Greece by Panagiotis Maniatakos

Follow us
Picture Story
One morning photographing a vineyard in the laconic plain the weather changed our plans. It darkened sharply and a very strong wind started. We had to stop photographing and went to the building of the space to protect ourselves. A relatively warm for the season the day after the heavy rain and the strong wind the sky started to open revealing this image in front of my eyes! The snow-capped Taygetos together with the plane trees by the river and the huge old eucalyptus covered with ivy compose a strong landscape characteristic of the Greek nature.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor