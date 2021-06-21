Tatoosh Mountains, Mt Rainier National Park, Washington, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

This shot was taken from the south side of Mount Rainier looking south at the Tatoosh Mountains on Paradise Glacier Trail. I was there for the incredible wildflower blooms in August but was hoping to venture elsewhere higher on the mountain for something different. The views anywhere along this trail were spectacular. Having never been this high up on the trail I must admit I was scrambling around trying to find a good composition for sunset. My friend found his perfect spot but I was not satisfied with anything. Once I saw the light fading I grabbed a spot that I saw earlier, lowered my tripod, composed and fired off a hand full of shots just before the light was gone from the flowers (old mans beard) you see lit up in the foreground.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now