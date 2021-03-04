Swiss Alps from Correncon, Switzerland by Alexander Gellner

Picture Story

I have the privilege of living only a very short drive away from many vantage points with beautiful views to the Swiss alps. As breathtaking these views can be in any season and weather condition, they have also been the cause of much frustration as I am struggling to find compelling compositions. Basically it comes down to lack of foreground. I don’t know how many hours I have spent in search of that one tree or leading line or rock that could be a strong point of interest against the beautiful backdrop of the Swiss Alps. When I headed out one morning I could see the clouds and light develop in a very attractive way and the pressure grew to find a decent composition. I was more than happy to find a vantage point from which I had lines of trees and different layers of hills as well as a village, all leading the eye through the picture toward those mountains illuminated by beautiful and dramatic morning light.

