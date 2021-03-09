Swiss Alpenglow, Thierrens, Switzerland by Alexander Gellner

Picture Story

A frequent mistake I make when out shooting is to leave too early from my location. On too many occasions I have spent hours on the same spot waiting for the best conditions and left five minutes before they happened. This picture is a good example, although luckily I was able to correct my mistake by jumping out of the car a few kilometers down the road, searching frantically for a composition and taking the picture literally seconds before the light disappeared. I had been out for a while on a sunny winter afternoon, in good hopes for a spectacular alpenglow. As sunset came closer the few clouds over the mountains started to disappear and lots of others started to pop up where the sun would go down. So I left, having lost any hope for the thick layer of clouds in front of the sun to disappear. After about a minute in the car I saw the light on the mountains, stopped my car on the spot, luckily found a nice diagonal slope as foreground and took a shot that I’m quite happy with. Even though the sky is boring, too many clouds would probably have been too much of a distraction in the image, and by cropping it to a 16:9 format I eliminated most of it anyway.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now