Superstition Mountains, Arizona, USA by Ryan Oswald

Picture Story

I typically prefer to jump from location to location when I travel and sometimes I don’t get to know an area well before moving on, but I had to change strategies a bit during quarantine. I was over 1,400 miles away from my home when COVID struck and quarantine was implemented, so I took advantage of the situation and really got to know this little corner of the desert! It didn't take long before I developed a love/hate relationship with these pointy little devils. These cholla cactuses are not only camera shy, but they are aggressive in their pursuit of keeping their personal space, I swear these cactus actually jump at you. I’m terrified of getting impaled by them, but the best shots are always up close and personal!