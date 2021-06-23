Sunset over Lake Pamamaroo, NSW, Australia

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

We had been exploring the outback desert regions of New South Wales and were travelling south from a place called ‘Cameron’s Corner’; this is where the three States meet (New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia). We passed Broken Hill; a famous mining town and onto Menindee Lakes where we experienced this beautiful sunset. Menindee Lakes is a series of lakes along the Darling River of which Pamamaroo Lake is one of the four main, larger lakes that supply water to domestic and mining needs of Broken Hill and irrigation for farms and orchards producing crops.

Apart from the beautiful scenery and wildlife on Pamamaroo Lake, it also has an interesting history. In 1851 gold was discovered in Australia and the goldrush started moving people around, but Australia at that time was mostly unexplored and unknown to the European settlers. Therefore, in 1860 the Victorian Government organised an expedition to cross the continent from Melbourne in the south to the Gulf of Carpentaria in the north; a distance of 3,250 kilometres. The party of 19 men of various nationalities, 25 camels, 22 horses and wagons was led by Robert O’Hara Burke and William Wills and became known as the Burke and Wills expedition. It took them two months to reach Menindee Lakes, right here in the area where we were staying. Here they made a base camp and then travelled on, finally reaching the Gulf of Carpentaria and achieving the goal of being the first men to cross Australia from south to north. Sadly, Burke and Wills died at Coopers Creek on their return journey back to Melbourne. We enjoyed exploring this area and its colourful history and of course the amazing sunsets.

