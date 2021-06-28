Sunset in Mennonte Country, Hawkesville, ON, Canada

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

Mennonite country surrounds where I live and is part of my heritage so I love to get out and revisit the simpler times. This backroad has the most beautiful farms and orchards and this meeting house that overlooks the fields. With the pandemic, it was closed so it was in pristine shape after the recent snowfall. As the clouds rolled in, the sunset just lit everything up with gold. The neighboring children watched me taking the photos with keen interest but were very careful to not get too close to the stranger.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now