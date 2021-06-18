Sunset in Cambridge, Henry County, IL, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Before the pandemic happened, when we were allowed to go to fairs, etc. I used to enter every single year into the General Projects category. After dropping off my items, and highly anticipating the results from the judging, I walked out to my car and noticed this beautiful sunset. It just so happened I had my camera in my purse, so I took it out and began taking pictures.

I never knew how gorgeous this sunset was on film until I got home and uploaded the image onto my computer. This is one image I have taken that captures the actual beauty of a sunset and the magical rays of light that we all see and feel.

