Sunset Beach, Coos Bay, Oregon, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

During a couple days of time at this gorgeous spot along the Oregon coast, the weather didn't cooperate much. This is typical for the North Bend area, which sees about as much fog and overcast skies as anywhere. However, during one perfect evening the skies cleared up just enough to provide some brilliant color and a perfect opportunity for some long exposures. After climbing the treacherous wet rocks out as far as possible (the area in the distance at the left of this image), I made my way back after the sun disappeared beneath the horizon. When I made it back to the sandy beach on my way to the car, this reflection of the sky was just too good to pass up and I set up for a few more shots, this one being my favorite from the evening.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now