Sunset at Trebarwith Strand, Cornwall, England

Trebarwith Strand, just south of Tintagel on the North Cornwall coast, is probably one of the most dramatic seascape locations of the region. The aspect of the place changes completely depending on whether you decide to photograph it at high tide or low tide. In low tide conditions, the Strand is revealed and transforms into an interesting foreground element that points towards the unmistakable Gull Rock Island on the horizon.

In the immediate surroundings, a soft layer of sand is visible, broken in some places by large slate rocks and a small natural arch. Undoubtedly, the full sea conditions greatly simplify the scene since only the strand is visible in the foreground. I took this photo while the tide was rising in the late evening at sunset. In this way I was able to take advantage of the movement of the waves that enter from the ocean towards the access to the Strand.

