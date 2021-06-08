Sunset at Seceda, Dolomites, Italy

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

How many times you have to repeat the same mistake to really learn the lesson? - It depends. Seceda is undoubtedly one of those breathtaking places on planet which grabs your soul and make it difficult to keep focused and think logically. There were some nice low clouds when I got there, promising colorful sunset. Unfortunately all clouds eventually concentrated on the west and the sunset was completely blocked to my frustration.

It became darker every minute and I packed my bag and started to descend to refugio. And 5 minutes later the sun found narrow slot in the clouds and send its farewell to the mountains. I made U-turn and run back uphill to the vantage point with my heavy backpack as fast as I could. Grabbed the camera, made some hand-held frames and several seconds later the show was over. Somehow I managed not to overexpose the lights and made decently sharp frames by sheer luck. The lesson is clear and simple: think twice before you start packing - nature may surprise you. Did I learn it well - we'll see.

