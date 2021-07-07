Sudweyhe, Weyhe, Lower Saxony, Germany

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

By coincidence I found the train tracks on this amazing winter morning. I wanted to shoot at a completely different location but something made me take another turn and I reached the train tracks.

As I was waiting for the perfect light I was thinking about traveling by train and how many countries I have been traveling in a train already. The most scenic and adventurous train ride I ever had was in Sri Lanka probably but also Egypt has some very interesting trains. And it was also during a train ride that I met some of the most interesting people from around the world.

In trains and train stations you can witness some of the most emotional situations. People saying goodbye to each other with tears in their eyes or people meeting again after a very long time of not seeing each other and being reunited finally. You find happy and smiling faces next to sad, stressed, tired and fearful faces. Some people are willing to share their story with some random stranger they meet on a train ride and eventually this story will change your own life in some way. Train tracks not only connect places and cities but they connect people. When you are sitting in a train, watching the landscape fly by, everybody is the same: a traveler that is on exactly this train for a reason.

This train line is connecting the village Thedinghausen with Bremen city and it is hardly in use anymore, only occasionally for some tourist tours during the weekends or public holidays using an ancient steam locomotive. The picture shows a part of this old train line located in Weyhe, northern Germany.

