Styria, Austria by Sonja Jordan

Picture Story

I was on a nice winter hiking with snow shoes in the mountains. The weather conditions were great, because there was only less wind, the sun was shining and the days before a lot of snow was fallen. It was great fun hiking through this dreamy winter wonderland and exploring the area. I like the gentle shapes of the landscape in this picture. Thank God, no other people were around. The mood of light was nice with some sunlight, I’m very happy with the result.

