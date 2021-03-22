Styria, Austria by Peter Richter

Picture Story

During summer two years ago my wife and I spent some days hiking in the Austrian state of Styria. This region is also called the "Green Heart" of Austria, because it is the most densely wood state of our country. Starting from Etrachsee, a mountain lake at above 1300 m, we headed for another two lakes, namely the Lower and Upper Wildenkarsee. On our way we took a rest at a mountain hut and enjoyed the view with the lush greens spreading over the steep slopes.

