Stump Bottom, Kingston near Lewes, East Sussex, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

A slice of life on the South Downs. I had wanted to visit this location on the South Downs near Lewes in East Sussex for several years but due to a dodgy back, lock downs and possible laziness, I didn’t walk up the steep hill to see this location until 2021. Checking the photographer's ephemeris, I felt that the best conditions were when the sun was at the right height to cast shadows across the hills but as this location was south facing, this would have to happen in the middle of the day and during the winter or early spring months, when the sun is lower in the sky.

When I made the twenty-five minutes hike up the hill, on a March afternoon, the weather was cloudy with occasional sunshine, which I thought could work to give directional light over the hills. I passed several people who were having problems slipping on the steep muddy slopes, so was very relieved to make it to the top of the South Downs. When I arrived at the location, I had to move quickly and find my favourite composition, as the light had just started to pierce through the clouds, with no time at all to use a tripod, before the sun would disappear behind the clouds for the rest of the afternoon. I settled on one that had a path creating a leading line into the bottom left of the scene, which followed the interlocking hills, complete with cows & tractors.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now