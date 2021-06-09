Studland, Dorset, England by Jacob Chambers

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Studland is a truly stunning landscape. Situated on the south coast of England, the protected area is home to sand dunes, peat bog, alder and willow carr and the freshwater lagoon of Little Sea as well as all six species of native British reptile, including the rare sand lizard and smooth snake. Visit in high summer and you’ll find the heathland clothed in purple heather and yellow gorse while wetter areas are alive with dragonflies.

I visited the park on a hot summer afternoon with the intention of capturing the unique dune terrain and its proximity to the English Channel. The contrasting textures and vivid colours of the flora led me to take to the sky as I wanted to highlight the intricate nature of coastal ecosystems.

