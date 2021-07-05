Storm is Coming, Saskatchewan, Canada

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

I had been out driving in the countryside, scouting for bright yellow Canola fields, without having much luck in the area I was in. I decided to take a road I didn't think I'd ever been on previously, while keeping an eye on a storm brewing to the north of me. It wasn't far down this road when this scene ground me to a halt. Great leading lines, color of the road, storm, and Canola made it a memorable shot, and a fitting end to the day, racing home ahead of the storm.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now