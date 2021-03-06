Stora Sjofallet NP, Swedish Lapland by Mats Lindberg

Picture Story

Me and my wife had been hiking in the mountains along the kings trail for a couple of days. When we came back to where we parked the car it was a beautiful evening and even though we were very tired from the hike we decided to go a few kilometers further up in to the mountain area to seek out places were we could get nice photos. I knew this place from before but had not been there this time in the summer, in the middle of july. This time of year the sun does not set. We call it midnight sun, so you have nice light for several ours during the evening and in to the night. When we came there it was so nice the water was like a mirror and this is very rare. And mount Akha was also visible up to the top which is also rare, it almost always has some clouds covering the top. So this was double jackpot. We had to fight the mosquitos though but it was worth a few bites. We stopped at several places along the road and got a few nice photos and this photo was among three that really stod out. This kind of experience is the reason we moved here to the north of Sweden in the first place. This area is our favorite place to go and relax and find the strength to keep going in life. You can come any time of year and enjoy the beautiful scenery, every season has its charm and beautiful landscape and light. It is easy to access with a road going all the way in to the mountain area.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now