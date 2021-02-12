Stony Plain, Alberta, Canada by Larry Day

Picture Story
As I sit in -40 degrees Celsius weather, I often wonder why we venture out. This picture was taken just before a polar vortex hit and the snow and cold hit all at once. Dressing for these conditions makes taking photographs difficult. This depicts a normal farmers yard as the trees act as a barrier around their dwellings. I often question how we think landscapes should look. I view small snippets of a larger picture to be just as valid as the sweeping grandeur of mountains.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor