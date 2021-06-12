Still Standing, Jekyll Island, Georgia, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

I call this image "Still Standing" as it is the only standing driftwood tree on Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island. Erosion along the northern coast of Jekyll Island (coast of Georgia) has undermined and felled many of the live oak trees once protecting the dunes. This erosion creates a beach with many toppled bare skeletal trees. This one tree remains proudly standing amid a graveyard of felled trees. The evening was cloudless, but as the sunset to the west, the eastern skyline developed a nice pink glow which illuminated the beach in subtle shades of pink and mauve. The blues in this image create the serene feel of the beach that evening.

