Steptoe Butte State Park, Washington, USA

The Palouse is a distinct geographic area encompassing parts of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, and a major agricultural area the produces wheat, legumes, and canola. The name Palouse was converted by French-Canadian fur traders from "pelouse", meaning "land with short and thick grass". This image was taken at sunset from the top of Steptoe Butte, near Colfax, Washington.

A 'steptoe' is a hill or mountain that projects like an island above a surrounding land mass. From atop Steptoe Butte, you get a wonderful view in all directions of the sensuous, gently rolling hills. In the spring they are green and yellow with the growing crops, during harvest season they are brown and gold. The Palouse is a photographers dream with the beautiful rolling hills, big, puffy white clouds, old barns and homesteads, grain towers, old trucks and farm machinery, and quaint old towns.

