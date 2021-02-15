We see many photographic prints and pictures around us proclaimed as ‘fine art’ by ‘fine art photographers’. But what is it that makes these pictures art, be it fine or any other kind? Stephen Bell expresses his thoughts Stephen Bell

I should declare that I have a Fine Art & Sculpture degree that enabled me to step into a teaching career. I taught photography as one of my skills. There will be a few people out there who will have had the same experiences as myself (such as teaching youngsters to get a film on to a spiral in the complete dark for processing). Some four decades later I can still feel the frustrations from that time! Thank goodness for digital! After teaching I became a university lecturer, then worked in local authority management. I have now taken early retirement to pursue my creative and photographic interests.

So, I am a person with a recognised qualification in art. Does that mean that the photographs I produce are ‘art’? I am enthusiastic about landscape photography but I do not restrict myself to the natural world. I was city-born and the urban environment is also of interest. The vast majority of the world's population lives in ever-enlarging cities and I am interested in how the built and industrial reality around us is captured and communicated. I photograph the built environment as well as physical geography and fauna in the landscape. I do not let the presence of an oil refinery stop me from capturing a beautiful sunset happening behind the pipes and chimneys. As a species we have come to depend upon ...