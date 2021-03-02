St Justine de Newton, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy

Picture Story

In January of 2020, I was scouting for images in the region of St-Justine de Newton, Quebec, Canada. When I saw the contrasts of the barn, the two big trees, the sky, the snow on the ground and the mountain in the background, I said THIS IS IT. I parked the car on the side of the road, installed my tripod, and put my 600 mm lens (35 mm equiv.) to capture the scene. I always carry this lens in my bag. It is a great tool for landscape photography.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now