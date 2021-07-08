St Jean Mirabel, Occitanie, France

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

In September 2017, I hiked 450 km of the Chemin de St-Jacques-de-Compostelle in France. For such an endeavor, minimizing luggage weight is of prime importance. I reduced my photography equipment to one camera, 2 lenses, and several memory cards. In 35 mm equivalence, I carried a 24-200 mm F4 lens and a 50 mm F1.4. Compactness is one of the reasons I love my Olympus gear. The beauty of this church and its surroundings caught my eye. I relied on the fence to serve as a leading line to bring the eye to the church. In addition, the row of trees beside the fence creates another line. Using these I was able to compose the church on the right third of the frame and show its surroundings and the beautiful textured sky.

