Winter Visions Assignment

St-Donat-de-Montcalm, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy

Picture Story

During a snowshoe trek with my camera at St-Donat-de-Montcalm, Quebec, Canada, I was hunting for shapes, curves, shadows, textures, and patterns. At this location, my attention was captured by the snow’s texture: its purity and the ice crystals floating on that magic carpet. The leading lines created by the tree’s shadows also impressed me. In that environment, I learned to expose to the right (ETTR). The many aspects of snow define for me the beauty of winter. In late afternoon, shadows are more vigorous.

