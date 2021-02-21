St-Donat-de-Montcalm, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy

Picture Story

In mid December on a snowshoe trek at St-Donat-de-Montcalm, Quebec, Canada, I was hoping to find a panoramic view of the surrounding area from the top of the mountain. At the end of the trail, I found it. I was entranced by the snow covering the trees in the foreground and the mountains in the background. The massive clouds give an interesting border to the photograph. As the temperature was very cold, the air was crystal clear. I had the camera equipment I usually take on this kind of hike because of its portability and no need the change lenses in cold weather: a 24 to 200 mm lens.

