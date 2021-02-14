St Charles, Idaho, USA by Juan Pablo Spicer-Escalante

Picture Story

After numerous opportunities trying to capture this 19th century cabin on Bear Lake--an ancient glacial lake on the border between Idaho and Utah--as luck would have it, just before 3pm on Christmas Eve, the snows tapered off and the sun came out, giving me this dramatic view of both the cabin and its surrounding environment. I quickly pulled over and grabbed my gear. As soon as I finished taking a series of images, a light snowfall began once again, ending the brief photo session...

