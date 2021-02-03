Sparti, Lakonia, Greece by Panagiotis Maniatakos













Picture Story

On a morning walk at the foot of Mount Taygetos, a path led me to an abandoned quarry which nature turned into a small lake with small waterfalls and new vegetation that has begun to grow. The horizon was full of African dust from the southerly winds we had at that time. In the first moments of dawn the sky took on these colors and the place was transformed into this eerie landscape. Nature always finds ways to create beautiful landscapes.

