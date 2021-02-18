Sparta, WI, USA by Jackie Hubbard

Picture Story

I walked the winter woods, trees towering above and snow falling intermittently to lay delicately atop of branches, tall blades of tan grass, icy wilds of the forest. The sky was gray and mute, speaking soft sounds of silence. The woods creaked and swayed in the somberness of dying daylight, and I stood there beneath this tree. The branches were eerily twisting in all directions trying to reach to the top of the overcast sky. I had been pacing the woods for a while now in the white cold, capturing different figures with my camera and lens – some had harrowing, hushed hues; some were bold and lifeless; some looked alive with the fresh, pillowy, white snow settled upon them. All were different and delighting in the end of day in their own unique ways. This tree, though, caught my eyes and opened them to something new. It stood there dormant and dark, seeming at first eerie with it’s bent branches and coarse, brown bark. But, staring up at it a little longer I realized a soft life to it – a whimsical, weary murmur that it seemed to be whispering to me. I stopped and breathed a breath back to it. I knew I had to capture this wonderful, magnificent, harrowing tree with my camera. After gazing upon it a few more seconds, I picked up my chilled camera, fidgeted with the setting and pressed the shutter. With one click I had encapsulated this tree in that simple, sullen, solitary moment for the rest of time. I call it “Whispers of Winter”.

