South Rim, Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA by J Fritz Rumpf

Picture Story

It had been an unusually strong snow storm. Many parts of the Grand Canyon park were closed to traffic. At one of the road closures I turned the car around, and this scene just jumped out at me; as if this one tree was holding court..... I almost did not get out of the car, since the temperature was below the freezing point, and the wind quite strong. In the end, I am so glad I did.

I like to think of it as "tending to the monarch". Hard to believe that not too far from this spot, the Arizona desert stretches to the horizon.

