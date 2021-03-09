South Moravia, Czech Republic by Cezary Morga

Picture Story

South Moravia, near the border of Czechia and Austria, is a rural land of vineyards and rolling hills. The wavy fields of southern Moravia are quite commonly compared, and not without reason, to the rolling hills of Tuscany. The area is spotted with buildings and town, so a long telephoto lens is a must here, just to eliminate distractions from the final image. In this particular site, a long telephoto and maybe a teleconverter would be very useful, as this line of chestnut trees is about a kilometer away. The surrounding fields change throughout the year, so it's worth visiting in different seasons for a different result.

