South Haven, Michigan, USA by Bethany Ahern

Picture Story

This photo was taken on February 20, 2021 at the South Haven South Pierhead Light where the rapidly changing weather conditions created fascinating ice formations along the Lake Michigan coastline. I was there to see a few of the lighthouses in the area, but it was the view from atop these temporary cliffs made of snow and ice that really grabbed my attention. Fragmented shards as far as I could see sparkled as the sun went down where ice that was once a solid surface on the lake had been broken apart and pushed together by the waves. The way that the water splashes and snow melts, then drips and freezes again on the surfaces of some of these heaps of snow, as well as the lighthouses and railings, is reminiscent of mineral deposits inside caves.

I read an article that advised people to avoid walking out to the lighthouses at this time because of the dangerously slippery ice, and I would definitely recommend wearing boot spikes to anyone who decides to go out there. The area outside of the direct path to the lighthouse is even more treacherous, as unstable balls of ice and pits of varying depths are covered with powdery snow making the landing of each step unpredictable. At the end of the day when I met up with my husband (also a photographer) to return to our hotel, we compared our photos as well as the bumps and bruises on our shins and knees from a few minor falls. We both agreed that it was a small price to pay for such an amazing experience and truly unforgettable sights.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now