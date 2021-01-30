Sossusvlei, Namibia by Giampiero Torello

Picture Story

I shot this picture some years ago at Sossusvlei, Namibia. It was January, the hottest month in the Namib Desert. I took a walk in the early morning hours together with my wife, and I shot a lot of pictures from sunrise to mid-morning. It is not advisable to walk in the Namib Desert in the Summer after 9:00am-9:30am, as the temperature rises quickly to dangerous levels. It is probably better to go there in the Winter (which I could not do), in June or July, but in any case the landscapes are spectacular.

Sossusvlei is a tourist attraction, but people tend to cluster in few spots, above all to climb some of the huge sand dunes, so there is actually plenty of space around for photographers looking for details of the desert shapes like in this picture. Besides details, I also took a lot of wide angle pictures of the dunes, some of which might be better defined as hills than dunes, due to their height. The place is so big that there are actually many possibilities to shoot landscape pictures without people in the frame. Definitely worth a visit for all photographers interested in desert landscapes.

