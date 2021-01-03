All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Driving through the fascinating landscape of the Namibian desert on our way to Sossusvlei and Deadvlei we came across this scene with the lonely tree in front of the sand dunes. Intrigued by the setting we stopped to take in the landscape. After some walking around to find a composition involving one of these trees, these lines of the dunes captured my attention.

You can see the blistering heat in the air that was already rising and that made it difficult to get a very clear shot in the distance. So it's always best to get there as early as possible.