Sorapis Lake, Dolomites, Italy by Sonja Jordan

Picture Story

The Sorapissee is one of the most famous lakes in the Dolomites in Italy. The lake is situated 1,925 meters above sea level. The strong turquoise color is dust from the glacier. The lake can only be reached on foot, the hike to the lake is fantastic. Reflections are always fascinating! I always look at them when I am spending time at a lake. The weather conditions were great at this afternoon. Thank God there was less wind and so I could take this picture with this reflection. In the late afternoon there weren't any other hikers around and I had the lake all to myself and was able to enjoy the time. The color of the water is reminiscent of the Caribbean, only the temperatures are different.