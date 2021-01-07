All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Spring in the Sonoran Desert is a fascinating season. It lasts for about 5 months beginning in February when temperatures are warming up again. And lasts until June when the iconic Saguaro cacti bloom. One of the highlights are the Desert Ironwood trees. Their blossoms are a vibrant pink and remind me so much of cherry trees. This photo was taken on a clear sky day. I eliminated the sky almost completely in the composition because there were no clouds that added interest to the photo. The setting sun was glowing and beautiful golden light illuminated the cacti, bushes and the desert ironwood trees from the side.

It is getting hot this time of the year already. This photo was taken at the end of April and temperatures can reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit easily already. If you plan a visit to Phoenix, anything between November and May is great. For photography, spring is my favourite season because of the cacti and wildflower bloom. Or - if you are really adventurous - monsoon season. This is the time big thunderstorms roll in daily between July and August and bring lightning, thunder and sometimes rain or big sandstorms called haboob. But be warned: temperatures up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit AND humidity are very hard to endure. On the other hand, the impressive storm clouds make for extremely interesting photos and almost always, the sky to the west is clear. This is the recipe for the famous colorful Arizona skies and if you are lucky, pink rain over the desert.