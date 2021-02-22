Sonnenspitze, Innsbruck, Austria by Lukas Brychta

Picture Story

Before I was able to take this picture, I had to travel 8 hours by car, starting 4 a.m. in the morning. Left my hometown Prague, heading close to Innsbruck, where after some troubles with finding a parking place, I was finally able to start ascending. Recent years I fell in love with snowshoes and they accompanied me also on this more than 1200 altitude meters hike. Just before sunset I was at my place, took some pictures, and after, took very well-deserved refreshment.

As the night was deeper and deeper, I was more and more anxious. My original plan was to take some beautiful startrails over Innsbruck below, but it was clearer and clearer, that moonshine strengthened by snow will be against my plan. The shine was simply to bright. Not even my camera, using several minutes exposures, could identify more than few stars on the sky.

It was time for plan B. I moved to the summit of Sonnespitze and tried several more exposures, reconciled, there will be no stars as point of interest. Instead I tried to have the full summit cross in the composition, as well as beautifully lit Innsbruck city in the valley. And after several 10 minutes exposures, I finally liked what I saw on this picture - starting aircraft vanishing above mountains behind the city.

Frozen as hell, but warmly satisfied, I left the summit and made some more pictures around. Seeing, that camera is producing more and more day-like pictures, because of shining fullmoon, I finally gave up that night and retreated. It was a very long day and hard-earned pictures 🙂

