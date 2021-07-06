Solitary, Sandbanks Provincial Park, Picton, Ontario, Canada

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

Unusual conditions in February of last year produced some interesting effects when hard frost intermingled with the sand and the Dunes in Sandbanks Provincial Park in Ontario, Canada. All of the lines seemed to be pointing up hill so I stayed at a lower elevation so I didn't ruin my shot with footprints. Anyone who has photographed in sandy places knows the first rule is don't walk through your scene, you almost have to stalk it so you don't lose an opportunity. After a while I noticed the lone bare tree at the top of a steep incline, and all the lines in the sand seemed to be pointing to it.

I set up my tripod quite low to take advantage of the foreground, chose a small aperture to gain more sharpness within the frame and took a 1/5s shot. I would have done a long exposure here, but I find that with a set up in lose sand, it's difficult to be sure your tripod won't shift during the shot. I spent several minutes taking images at different vantage points, and then moved on. All in all I was rewarded with three keepers that morning thanks to the unique conditions, but I've never seen them repeated before, or after.

