Socovce Wetland, Turiec, Slovakia by Milan Gonda

When it comes to abstract photography, I try to create images in which the subject is as unrecognisable as possible. It helps me to separate myself from the external visual reality and focus attention on shapes, colours, forms, textures, patterns, etc. Every now and then, however, I manage to create an image which triggers my imagination and allows me to go beyond the visual reality and ascribe it a completely new meaning.

Normally, I look for very complex images with very rich detail, multiple layers, different colours, contrasting shapes, etc. I find the complexity visually very appealing. While this capture is not as complex as my other abstract pictures, it belongs to my favourites. It is because, to me, it looks like an imaginary universe with all sorts of cosmic objects, planets, stars, dust clouds, etc. It reminds me of one of those shots taken by the Hubble telescope, probably just somewhat more cartoonish. In reality, however, the image captures bubbles trapped in ice, some cracks and some ice crystals on the surface.

This picture belongs to a larger series of images I took this winter. I spent several days photographing ice and plants frozen in ice in an attempt to create abstract photographs. Personally, I believe that creating abstract pictures is not easy and I consider most of the images in this series rather detail shots. I believe only few of them could be considered abstract and out of these, this is the only one which allows me to abstract from the real subject very easily and interpret it in an imaginative way. That’s why I find it quite special.

