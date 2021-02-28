Snowdunes, Lobith, Gelderland, The Netherlands by Ellen Borggreve

Picture Story

In the first week of February 2021 we got so much snow that I literally could not drive anywhere and so I decided to stay really close to home. I had wanted to take some pictures of trees in the snow, but the snow was too deep to wade through and at this point I was up until my hips in the snow. I decided to go much more abstract than usual just because this was the only way to show how surreal the landscape was. I found this interesting S curve formed by the water of the Old Rhine and the snow dunes. The resulting image was as good as monochromatic and so I decided to desaturate little colour that was there. This picture was taken with a telephoto lens at 200 mm, so I could compress the scene and loose all references to the surrounding area or a horizon.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now