Snadbanks Provincial Park, Picton, Ontario, Canada

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

A small cluster of Yellow Puccoon adorns the side of this sand dune at Sandbanks Provincial Park in Southern Ontario, Canada. A late spring bloomer, this flowering plant is amazingly adapted to the extreme arid conditions of dune ecosystems, requiring very little water, and soil apparently. On this morning a unique cloud formation was forming. the ripples of the clouds seem to be mimicking the ripples of the sands below. With the linear orientation off the cluster of flowers, all things in the scene appeared to have coordinated with each other to line up.

We as photographers are always looking for things in nature that buck the common trend of chaotic representation, and become synchronized, even for an instant. In this image I wished to convey one such moment. A low camera angle seemed the appropriate choice to give the image a bottom to top flow, the lines of the cluster of Yellow Puccoon, the ripples in the sand and the sky overhead. Like all things in nature that are oriented nicely, this scene didn't last long. The clouds moved on, and the tourists woke up to cross the perfect ripples to their daily beach outpost. I wonder if they even noticed the order out of chaos.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now