Smooth Surroundings Assignment Winner • Magne Dimmen

Sjusjoen, Lillehammer, Norway

This picture was captured two years ago when we had a perfect start to the winter with an abundance of snow and clear cold weather. The night before Christmas was forecasted to arrive with a full moon rising shortly after sunset, so I took my camera gear backpack and skis for an early evening trip to the area of Sjusjoen close to Lillehammer where I live.

This is a popular area for cross-country skiing during the winter months, with large open areas interrupted by clusters of spruce and several hills peaking above the tree line. I knew …

Read the full story in the magazine

Follow us