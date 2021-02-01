User Icon
Assignment Winners

Smooth Surroundings Assignment Winner • Magne Dimmen

By on 0 Comments

Smooth Surroundings Assignment Winner • Magne Dimmen
Views: 7,376

Well Done
We wish to congratulate this month’s assignment winner with this beautiful image, well worth our $100 prize.
Will you be next? Don’t forget to take part in next month’s assignment.
This feature can be viewed in High Definition in the magazine
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR
Take part in our new assignment

WIN $100 CASH

Your feature will be published inside Landscape Photography Magazine and will be promoted via the website and our social media platforms.

Upload Your Picture
Sjusjoen, Lillehammer, Norway

This picture was captured two years ago when we had a perfect start to the winter with an abundance of snow and clear cold weather. The night before Christmas was forecasted to arrive with a full moon rising shortly after sunset, so I took my camera gear backpack and skis for an early evening trip to the area of Sjusjoen close to Lillehammer where I live.

This is a popular area for cross-country skiing during the winter months, with large open areas interrupted by clusters of spruce and several hills peaking above the tree line. I knew …

Read the full story in the magazine

Follow us

Magne Dimmen, Norway

I am a hobbyist landscape photographer from Norway. I live in Lillehammer but work in the northern part of Norway, and in this way I am blessed with close access to two of the most interesting parts of Norway photography wise.

Website

High Definition Feature • Access it in issue 120

You can enjoy the winning picture and all finalists in High Definition inside Landscape Photography Magazine. Subscribe today and enjoy content by world class landscape photographers.

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

s2Member®