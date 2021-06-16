Smoky Mountain National Park, Tennessee, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

This image was taken from Clingmans Dome in The Great Smoky Mountain National Park on the Tennessee and North Carolina border. It captures the Belt of Venus which is an atmospheric phenomenon visible shortly before sunrise or just after sunset, during civil twilight. The pinkish glow in the sky is 10-20 degrees above the horizon and is separated by the the blueish band just above the horizon. This darker band is caused by the Earth's shadow. This is a classic Smokies image with the rows of mountains repeating into the distance, but the Belt of Venus adds an element of beautiful, soft, color to the image.

