Smith Rock, Oregon, USA by Steve Giardini

Picture Story

Snow at Smith Rock State Park in Terrebonne, Oregon, USA doesn't happen very often - or at least not in significant amounts.

On this morning I struck gold! Lots of snow plus morning fog. The atmosphere was delightful. I donned my snow shoes and trundled through a couple of feet of snow settling on a spot opposite the Picnic Lunch Wall and the pinnacle. I had plenty of time to get set up. There was no wind the fog was not moving.

I was taken by the contrast between the white sky, fog and the rock wall. I new the scene would render nicely both as a color as well as a black and white image. I choose to use the trees as bookends for the image. I thought their leafless branches against the sky would help bring them forward.

A single frame just wasn't wide enough to capture the whole scene. So I mounted the 14-24 mm vertically and took 3 or 4 overlapping images. The challenge was finding solid ground under the tripod feet and getting the tripod and camera level.

I knew these conditions wouldn’t likely come again for a while. I repeated the panorama sequence using a numbered of different exposure options. The joy of capturing this unique landscape was enough to keep everything but my fingers warm!

